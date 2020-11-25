NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

697 FPUS51 KBUF 250834

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

NYZ001-252230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-252230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-252230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ011-252230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ085-252230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Late evening lows in the lower 40s inland to the

upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the

upper 40s inland and to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-252230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Late evening lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures rising into the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ019-252230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys

to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-252230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ021-252230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ013-252230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ014-252230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Late evening lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures rising to around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ003-252230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ004-252230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain through midday, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-252230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely late. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Rain through midday, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ006-252230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers early. Scattered

rain showers again late. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming south 5

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely through midday, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging

from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle and showers in the

evening, then a chance of drizzle overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-252230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow mixed with rain likely early, then scattered

rain showers late this morning. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely through midday, then scattered

showers with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle and showers in the

evening, then a chance of drizzle overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-252230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

334 AM EST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then scattered rain

and snow showers late this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain through midday, then rain likely with

patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle and showers in the

evening, then a chance of drizzle overnight. Lows around 40. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

AR/Hitchcock

