NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then lake

effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible from late

morning on. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible.

Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then lake

effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible from late

morning on. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible

through early afternoon, then lake effect showers likely late. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Lake effect showers late. Windy with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder possible

early, then lake effect showers likely late this morning. Partly

sunny with a chance of showers early this afternoon, then showers

likely late. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Lake effect showers with some rumbles of

thunder possible early, then a chance of showers through early

afternoon. Lake effect showers likely late. Windy with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Lake effect showers likely with some rumbles

of thunder possible early, then a chance of showers from late

morning on. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with lake effect showers likely this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers early this afternoon.

Partly sunny late. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Lake effect showers. Windy with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

432 AM EDT Wed Sep 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

