NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

481 FPUS51 KBUF 151739

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

NYZ001-152100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ010-152100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows ranging from the

lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-152100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ011-152100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ085-152100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-152100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ019-152100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ020-152100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ021-152100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ013-152100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ014-152100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ003-152100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ004-152100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ005-152100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ006-152100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows ranging from the

upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ007-152100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows ranging

from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ008-152100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

