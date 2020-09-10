NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

_____

215 FPUS51 KBUF 100759

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

NYZ001-102115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-102115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-102115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper

50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-102115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-102115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-102115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-102115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the

lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-102115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-102115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-102115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-102115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-102115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-102115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy this morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-102115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy early, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-102115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower

50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-102115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from

the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-102115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

359 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

AR/Hitchcock

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather