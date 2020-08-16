NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
_____
327 FPUS51 KBUF 160803
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
NYZ001-162115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.
Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows
around 60. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-162115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.
Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs around 80. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy
with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-162115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows
around 60. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-162115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-162115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower
60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-162115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-162115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to
the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-162115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early
afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-162115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of
showers early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-162115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-162115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-162115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light east winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-162115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light east winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ005-162115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely early, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s
inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph
or less, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-162115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows ranging from the
lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across
the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ007-162115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows ranging from the
upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-162115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
403 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather