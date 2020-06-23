NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

_____

413 FPUS51 KBUF 230832

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

NYZ001-232145-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-232145-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm and humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and more

comfortable with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-232145-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm and humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-232145-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm and humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-232145-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy more widespread

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler and more comfortable with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-232145-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from

around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-232145-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.

then more widespread showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-232145-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning then more widespread showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-232145-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon. Showers

and thunderstorms becoming more widespread late. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the

valleys. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid with highs ranging from

around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-232145-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,

small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm and humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys.

South winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the

valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-232145-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Very warm with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid with highs ranging

from around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-232145-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-232145-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

90 inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-232145-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then just a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s

inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-232145-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10

mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a few

leftover showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows ranging from

around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-232145-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Showers becoming likely with a

chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then some

leftover showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid with highs

ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-232145-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

432 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm

with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper

80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then some

leftover showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the

valleys. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid with highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the

valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

AR/RSH

_____

