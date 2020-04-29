NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

_____

001 FPUS51 KBUF 290755

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

NYZ001-292130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers early...then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Becoming quite breezy and milder with highs ranging

from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ010-292130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers early...then a chance of more

showers this afternoon. Becoming quite breezy. Milder with highs

not far from 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40

mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ002-292130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Breezy and milder

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 70 inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, mild

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ011-292130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Breezy and milder with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy and

mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph

or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ085-292130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers early...then a chance of more

showers late. Breezy and milder with highs ranging from the lower

60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy, mild

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ012-292130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Breezy with highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the

valleys. Southeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy, mild

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 in the valleys. South winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-292130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Windy

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, mild

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ020-292130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, mild

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ021-292130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy with highs ranging from

around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40

mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

in the valleys. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s in the

valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ013-292130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the Genesee valley. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy, mild with

lows ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s in the

valleys. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then periods of rain with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ014-292130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with

highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy, mild with

lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then periods of rain with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ003-292130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of

showers late. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, mild

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then periods of rain with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ004-292130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then periods of rain

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-292130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then periods of rain

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Periods of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs ranging from

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland.

East winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-292130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower

60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then periods of rain

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ007-292130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Breezy

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very windy

with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around

50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with

highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ008-292130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

355 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM EDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

around 60 in the valleys. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy with

lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

in the valleys. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the Black River valley. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy, mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Periods of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the

valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

Hitchcock/JM/RSH

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather