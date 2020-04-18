NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020
_____
433 FPUS51 KBUF 180835
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
NYZ001-182115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ010-182115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Cool with highs in the
mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ002-182115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cool with
highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ011-182115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then
mostly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ085-182115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of
snow showers early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Cool
with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ012-182115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of
snow showers early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Cold
with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ019-182115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of
snow showers early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Cold
with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior
valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in
interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ020-182115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of
snow showers early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Cold
with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ021-182115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of
snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold
with highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from
the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and
rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ013-182115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of
snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cool
with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper
40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ014-182115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of
snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ003-182115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then
mostly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ004-182115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly
sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the lower
40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ005-182115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly
sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
south.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the lower
40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ006-182115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly
sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ007-182115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows around 30.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
$$
NYZ008-182115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
435 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then
mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 40 on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather