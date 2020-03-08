NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

NYZ001-082100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Near steady temperatures around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ010-082100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs ranging from the mid

40s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, mild with highs ranging from around

50 along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with near steady temperatures around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ002-082100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Near steady temperatures around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ011-082100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with near steady temperatures in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ085-082100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ012-082100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ019-082100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in

interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the upper 50s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ020-082100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ021-082100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ013-082100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ014-082100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ003-082100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ004-082100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Mild with highs ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ005-082100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ006-082100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ007-082100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ008-082100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

