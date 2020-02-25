NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020
_____
143 FPUS51 KBUF 250923
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
NYZ001-252215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain early, then rain and snow early. Rain likely late this
morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming east. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ010-252215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain
overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ002-252215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late
this morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming east. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Windy with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ011-252215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late
this morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an
inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming east. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ085-252215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late
this morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then
rain likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain
overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland
to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ012-252215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then a chance of rain showers
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow
overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the
lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain
overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, windy, colder with highs in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Occasional lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ019-252215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers early this
afternoon. Rain likely late. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Colder
with lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the
upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, windy, cold with near steady temperatures ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ020-252215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late
this morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then
rain likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain
overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ021-252215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late
this morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then
rain likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain
overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the
mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Much colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on
the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ013-252215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late
this morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less
across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on
the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ014-252215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely early, then rain and snow early. Rain likely
late this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ003-252215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late
this morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the morning, becoming east. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ004-252215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early, then rain and snow
early. Rain likely late this morning, then a chance of rain showers
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ005-252215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow early, then rain and snow likely
early. Rain likely late this morning, then a chance of rain showers
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then
temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ006-252215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain early, then snow and rain likely
early. Rain likely through early afternoon, then a chance of rain
showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain and
snow overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing
across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug
Hill. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow, windy. Early morning highs ranging from the lower
30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the Tug Hill and to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ007-252215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers from late morning on.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,
then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Very windy. Early morning highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the Tug
Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ008-252215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early. Rain likely with a chance
of snow showers late this morning, then rain likely early this
afternoon. A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 30s.
Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then
snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Early morning highs ranging from around 30 on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather