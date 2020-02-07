NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

361 FPUS51 KBUF 070843

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

NYZ001-072215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on.

Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-072215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ002-072215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on.

Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around

20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-072215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Additional

accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around

20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ085-072215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on.

Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to around 20 along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ012-072215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on.

Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ019-072215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on.

Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from around

an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the

higher terrain. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to

the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ020-072215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain early, then snow from late morning

on. Areas of blowing snow early this afternoon. Snow accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-072215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet early, then snow from late

morning on. Areas of blowing snow through early afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ013-072215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and freezing rain early, then snow and areas of

blowing snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches.

Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 20 to

25. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-072215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet early, then snow and areas of

blowing snow from late morning on. Snow and sleet accumulation 5 to

7 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to

20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ003-072215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on.

Accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs around 20.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ004-072215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet early, then snow and areas of

blowing snow from late morning on. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 5 to 7 inches.

Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy with highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Windy, colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-072215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet early, then snow and areas of

blowing snow from late morning on. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 5 to 8 inches.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy with highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Colder

with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ006-072215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet early, then snow and areas of

blowing snow from late morning on. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 6 to 9 inches.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy. Early morning

highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between

15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with lows ranging

from zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging

from around 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-072215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet early, then snow and areas of

blowing snow from late morning on. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 5 to 10 inches.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy with highs in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Much

colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to

zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ008-072215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

343 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet early, then snow from late morning

on. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 8 to 13 inches.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Late morning highs

in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to around 15 on the

hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Much

colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather