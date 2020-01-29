NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020
422 FPUS51 KBUF 291147
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
NYZ001-292230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs
in the upper 20s. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ010-292230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with patchy
freezing drizzle early. Highs around 30. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 10 to 15. Light east
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ002-292230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers with patchy freezing
drizzle early, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the
upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 15 to 20. Light east
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ011-292230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle early. Highs
in the upper 20s. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 10 to 15. Light
northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ085-292230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with patchy
freezing drizzle early. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from around
10 above inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light east
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ012-292230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle early. Highs
in the upper 20s. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows around 10 above. Light
northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ019-292230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing
drizzle early. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from 10 to
15 in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light
east winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in
interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ020-292230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers with patchy freezing
drizzle early, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the
upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ021-292230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers with patchy freezing
drizzle early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows around 10 above. Light
northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ013-292230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle early. Highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ014-292230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle early. Highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 10 to 15. Light north
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ003-292230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle early. Highs
in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows around 15. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ004-292230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle early.
Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 10 to 15. North winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ005-292230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle early. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.
North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ006-292230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with patchy
freezing drizzle early, then partly sunny from late morning on.
Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from zero
to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake
Ontario shore. North winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above
across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ007-292230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows zero to 5 below.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ008-292230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
647 AM EST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Much colder with lows zero to
5 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
JLA
