NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then drizzle likely this afternoon. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then snow
showers likely with a chance of drizzle overnight. Little or no
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow accumulation
an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then drizzle likely this afternoon. Near
steady temperatures around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then snow
showers likely with a chance of drizzle overnight. Accumulation an
inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then drizzle this afternoon. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Drizzle likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers and drizzle overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow accumulation
an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then drizzle likely this afternoon. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming southwest 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight with a chance of drizzle and freezing
drizzle. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then drizzle likely early this afternoon.
A chance of drizzle late. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle, snow and freezing drizzle in
the evening, then snow showers likely with a chance of freezing
drizzle overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging
from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch
or less across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then drizzle likely this afternoon. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming southwest 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle, snow and freezing drizzle in
the evening, then snow showers likely with a chance of freezing
drizzle overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early, then a chance of rain late this
morning. A chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. A chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle in
the evening. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Colder with lows
ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from around
an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then drizzle likely early this afternoon.
A chance of drizzle late. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, drizzle and freezing drizzle in
the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation
an inch or less. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then drizzle likely this afternoon. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow in
the evening, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle overnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then drizzle late. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,
then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then drizzle late. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Drizzle likely with a chance of freezing drizzle
and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers, drizzle and
freezing drizzle overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5
to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then drizzle late. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Drizzle likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers and drizzle overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then drizzle late. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Drizzle likely in the evening, then a chance of
drizzle, snow showers and freezing drizzle overnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then drizzle late. Near
steady temperatures in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Drizzle in the evening, then a chance of drizzle,
snow showers and freezing drizzle overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then
rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Near steady temperatures in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain over the Tug Hill this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Drizzle in the evening, then snow showers, drizzle and
freezing drizzle likely overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from
little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on
the Tug Hill. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Lows
ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch or
less across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug Hill.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain early, then rain with a
chance of freezing rain late this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Drizzle in the evening, then snow showers, drizzle and
freezing drizzle likely overnight. Accumulation ranging from little
or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug
Hill. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Lows ranging
from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from up to
2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug
Hill. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from
around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
341 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain early, then rain with a
chance of freezing rain late this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, drizzle and snow in the evening, then snow showers
likely with freezing drizzle with drizzle likely overnight.
Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Ice
accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from around
an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
