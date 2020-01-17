NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
NYZ001-172200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers
through early afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely
overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely with
areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ010-172200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to
20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows
around 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ002-172200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers
through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely
overnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely with
areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to
20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ011-172200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early,
then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers through
early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch
or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Late evening lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising to
between 15 and 20. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to
20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ085-172200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Early overnight lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising
to between 15 and 20 inland and to around 20 along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from around 2 inches
across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher
terrain. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s
inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.
Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper
20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Very windy with highs
ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ012-172200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Early overnight lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising
to around 15. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy and not
as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.
Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the
mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
15 to 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ019-172200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Numerous lake effect snow showers this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Mostly
sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely overnight. Little or no additional accumulation. Late
evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to between 15 and
20 in interior valleys and to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow, sleet, rain and freezing
rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from
around 2 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across
the higher terrain. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.
Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland
to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.
Very windy with lows ranging from around 20 in interior valleys to
the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Very windy with highs
ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ020-172200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning. Partly
sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold
with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Early overnight lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising
to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Windy and not as cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.
Windy with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ021-172200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early this
morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
early, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Early overnight lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising
to around 15. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy and not as cold
with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.
Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to
15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ013-172200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Windy and
not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely
overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to
15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ014-172200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early,
then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers through
early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch
or less. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to
15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation around 2 inches. Windy and not as
cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then a
chance of snow overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy with highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the
lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ003-172200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow
showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely
overnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely with
areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ004-172200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers
through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely
overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then occasional snow and
areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ005-172200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers through
early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch
or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with
highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
NYZ006-172200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early,
then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers through
early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch
or less. Cold with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill
to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 15 below.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with lows ranging from around 10 below on the Tug Hill to zero
to 5 below across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold with highs
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug
Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Very windy. Early morning
highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between
15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.
Highs 15 to 20. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ007-172200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with lows ranging from 5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug
Hill to zero to 5 below along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold with highs
in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Very windy with lows ranging from 15 to
20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.
South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Very windy. Early morning
highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across
the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and
20 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.
West winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ008-172200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Light northwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Not as cold with highs
ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy. Early morning highs
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on
the hilltops and to around 20 across the lower elevations. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows zero to
5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
