NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

435 FPUS51 KBUF 060718

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

NYZ001-061015-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Little or no

additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ010-061015-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ002-061015-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional accumulation. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ011-061015-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near

steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ085-061015-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to around

2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ012-061015-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near

steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up

to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ019-061015-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in interior

valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy. Near

steady temperatures ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower

20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ020-061015-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near

steady temperatures around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ021-061015-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ013-061015-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Little or no

additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ014-061015-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Little or no

additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ003-061015-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then snow showers likely late. Little or no

additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ004-061015-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ005-061015-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady

temperatures around 30. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ006-061015-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to

7 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional

accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the

lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ007-061015-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely, then snow late. Accumulation an

inch or less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to

7 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s across the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ008-061015-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

218 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely, then snow late. Accumulation an

inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. Light south

winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation ranging from 2 to

3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 6 inches across the

higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional

accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

