NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
467 FPUS51 KBUF 300859
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
NYZ001-302215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. More showers likely late. Breezy, mild
with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ010-302215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Showers likely late. Mild with highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Much colder
with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ002-302215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain this morning, then showers likely this
afternoon. Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Much
colder with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ011-302215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Showers likely late. Mild with highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ085-302215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
through early afternoon. Showers likely late. Breezy, mild. Early
afternoon highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling into
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy and much
colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ012-302215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Showers likely late. Breezy, mild with
highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ019-302215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Windy, mild. Early
afternoon highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid
50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the
mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore and to the upper 40s inland. South
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow showers overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the lower
30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Windy with highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ020-302215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain early, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
late. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder with lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ021-302215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain early, then a chance of showers from late
morning on. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ013-302215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy, mild with highs
ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s in the
valleys. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging from
little or nothing in the valleys to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Much colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ014-302215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning, becoming south and
diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ003-302215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Occasional rain, breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Colder
with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ004-302215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ005-302215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ006-302215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch
on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill
to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ007-302215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early, then rain from late morning
on. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy with highs
in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around
an inch on the Tug Hill. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely with
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ008-302215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
359 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early, then rain from late morning
on. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy with
highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s in the Black River valley. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation an
inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
JJR/RSH
