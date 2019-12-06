NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain late this morning through

early afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Snow accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow early, then rain and snow through early afternoon.

Scattered snow showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then scattered snow showers

late. Accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain through early afternoon.

Scattered snow showers late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then rain and snow through early

afternoon. Snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to

around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid

40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow and rain through early

afternoon. Snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation around an inch

across higher terrain. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20

mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Scattered snow and rain showers early, then rain and snow

showers likely late this morning. Rain and snow early this

afternoon, then snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening,

then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation in

the most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Lows

ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid

40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow and rain showers

late this morning through early afternoon. Snow showers likely late.

Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening,

then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Scattered snow showers early, then scattered snow and rain

showers late this morning. Rain and snow showers likely early this

afternoon, then scattered snow showers late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening, then

scattered flurries overnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then rain and snow showers

likely through early afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain late morning through early

afternoon, then snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2

inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain early this afternoon.

Snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10

to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 10 mph

or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain early this afternoon.

Snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow showers likely

late. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches

in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow showers likely

late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow showers likely

late. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows

ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 across

the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to

around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 20 to

25. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

