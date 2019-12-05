NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers through early
afternoon, then partly sunny late. Near steady temperatures in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early
afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Accumulation around an
inch. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then scattered
snow showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph early. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early
afternoon. Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early this morning, then snow showers
likely late this morning. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.
Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation around an
inch. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from 15 to
20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered snow
showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops
to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then scattered snow showers
this afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows
ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 3 to
5 inches across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the
lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior
valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then scattered snow showers
this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered snow
showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to
around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early
afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 20s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early
afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from
around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 20s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early this morning, then scattered snow
showers through early afternoon. Additional accumulation around an
inch. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Occasional lake effect snow early this morning, then snow
showers likely late this morning. Scattered snow showers this
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch
or less. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
.TODAY...Lake effect snow this morning, then snow showers likely
early this afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then snow showers likely through
early afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Additional
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches
across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs
ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug
Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or
less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely this morning.
Scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation
ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 3 to
5 inches on the Tug Hill. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches. Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill
to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
331 AM EST Thu Dec 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow early this morning, then snow showers
likely late this morning. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.
Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from
1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across
the higher terrain. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch
or less. Colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather