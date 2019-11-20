NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cold with lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning
highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s
inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning
highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning
highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s
inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cold with lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Early morning highs in
the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the upper 30s
inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the
mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows around 40. South
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the mid 30s inland and to the upper 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light west winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy and not as cold with lows
around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then
temperatures falling into the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain and snow showers this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 30s
on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior
valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the
Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs
in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light west winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy and not as cold with lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow showers this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows around 40. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow showers this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling into the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow showers early, then a chance of rain showers through early
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around
40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Early
morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid
40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling into the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Early morning highs in
the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in
the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,
then temperatures falling to the upper 30s inland and to the lower
40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s
across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Windy. Late morning highs ranging from
around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the Tug Hill
and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the
Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy and not as cold with lows
ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along the
Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy. Late morning highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the
Tug Hill and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
352 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
