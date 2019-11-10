NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

NYZ001-102200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this

morning, then a chance of rain showers from late morning on. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Colder with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with near steady temperatures

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-102200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early. A chance

of rain showers late this morning, then rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers with rain

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Colder with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-102200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early. A chance

of rain showers late this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow showers

with rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Colder with highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with near steady temperatures

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-102200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early. A

chance of rain showers late this morning, then rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Colder with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with near steady temperatures

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-102200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this morning.

Rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows ranging from around 20 inland

to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-102200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this morning.

Rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-102200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a

chance of snow and rain showers early. A chance of rain showers

early this afternoon, then rain showers likely late. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation ranging from around an inch across the lower

elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder with lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-102200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning.

A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder with lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ021-102200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning.

A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with near steady temperatures

ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ013-102200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this

afternoon. Rain showers likely late. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-102200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-102200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers through early

afternoon. Rain showers likely late. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Colder with highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-102200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ005-102200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Colder with highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ006-102200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers through early

afternoon. Rain showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid

20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across

the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Colder with

highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ007-102200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers this morning.

Rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland

to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow. Accumulation ranging from around an inch

across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, cold with lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain showers. Highs around 40. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-102200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers late this

morning. Rain showers likely early this afternoon, then rain and

snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Colder with near

steady temperatures in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 20 to 25.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

