Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
NYZ001-032200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and not
as cold with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ010-032200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Cold with
highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow and rain showers likely
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy and not as cold with highs in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ002-032200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south.
.MONDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ011-032200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and cold with highs around 40. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy and not as cold with highs in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ085-032200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early, then a chance of lake
effect snow showers early. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers late this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers
early this afternoon. Lake effect rain and snow showers likely late.
Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent
snows. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower
40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain and snow showers likely
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Lows ranging from around 30 inland
to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy and not as cold with highs ranging from the
upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ012-032200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early this morning, then lake
effect snow showers likely with a chance of lake effect rain showers
late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow
showers early this afternoon, then lake effect snow showers likely
with a chance of lake effect rain showers late. Additional snow
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch or
less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy and not as cold with highs around 50. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ019-032200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early this morning, then lake
effect snow and rain showers from late morning on. Additional snow
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the
higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to
the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from around
30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy, windy and not as cold with highs around 50. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the mid
40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ020-032200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers this morning, then lake effect
snow showers with lake effect rain showers likely this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent
snows. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming south.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ021-032200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early this morning, then lake
effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers likely from late
morning on. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent
snows. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs
around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ013-032200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Lake effect snow showers likely early this
morning, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely late this
morning. A chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy and not as cold with highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ014-032200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early. A chance of rain and snow
showers late this morning, then a chance of rain showers early this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs ranging
from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper
40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ003-032200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ004-032200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as cold
with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ005-032200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as cold
with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ006-032200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a chance of lake effect rain and
snow showers early. Lake effect snow showers with a chance of lake
effect rain showers late this morning, then lake effect rain showers
early this afternoon. Lake effect rain and snow showers late. Snow
accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug
Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower
40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Additional snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to
2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
cold with lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ007-032200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers this morning, then lake
effect rain showers early this afternoon. Lake effect rain and snow
showers late. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches
on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain showers likely with a chance of lake
effect snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain
showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug Hill
to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy, windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers overnight. Windy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ008-032200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with a chance of lake
effect rain showers early, then lake effect snow and rain showers.
Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch
or less across the lower elevations to 3 to 6 inches across the
higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
