NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
_____
007 FPUS51 KBUF 260835
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
NYZ001-262115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ010-262115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy, milder with lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Windy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-262115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ011-262115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy, warmer with lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast and increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ085-262115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from
the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy, milder with lows ranging from the upper 40s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Very windy with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy
with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-262115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy, warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-262115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with rain likely late. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy and mild with lows ranging from around
50 in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy
with lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the upper
40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-262115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-262115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to
the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-262115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Windy with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid
60s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-262115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs
ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-262115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-262115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
NYZ005-262115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
NYZ006-262115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south and diminishing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows ranging
from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
NYZ007-262115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
NYZ008-262115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
435 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming south 15 to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
_____
