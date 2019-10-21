NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Milder with lows
only in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Breezy, milder
with lows only in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder
with lows only in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Breezy, milder with lows only in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10
to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50
percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Windy,
milder with lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy,
milder with lows only in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog. Lows ranging from the
lower 40s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm with highs around 70. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Very windy and
milder with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the
upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the
upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Windy,
milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog. Lows around 40. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy,
milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to around 60 in the valleys. South winds 20 to 30 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with areas of fog. Lows around 40. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy,
milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy,
milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid
40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Milder
with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to
around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Milder with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around
60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy, milder with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming south.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
157 AM EDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Southeast winds 15 to 20
mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
