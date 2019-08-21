NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
950 FPUS51 KBUF 210838
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
NYZ001-212115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
morning. Partly sunny early this afternoon, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall early. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ010-212115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.
Mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-212115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall early. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-212115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.
Partly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-212115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning
on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with
lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ012-212115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning
on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Muggy with lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from
the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-212115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from
late morning on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
early. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to
the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-212115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning
on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Light
winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-212115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-212115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-212115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds through early afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ003-212115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning
on. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-212115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ005-212115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds
through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ006-212115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs ranging from the mid
70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from
the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ007-212115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds
through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows
ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ008-212115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
438 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy
with lows around 60. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 50. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather