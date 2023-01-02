NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

504 FPUS51 KBGM 020835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

NYZ009-022100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-022100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ016-022100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-022100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ018-022100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ022-022100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-022100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ024-022100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-022100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ036-022100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-022100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-022100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-022100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-022100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-022100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-022100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-022100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-022100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy drizzle. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather