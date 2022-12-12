NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 10. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered flurries this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered flurries this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Dec 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

