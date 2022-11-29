NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

801 FPUS51 KBGM 290835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

NYZ009-292100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-292100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-292100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Blustery

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-292100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Blustery with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-292100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-292100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-292100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-292100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-292100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-292100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-292100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-292100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-292100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-292100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Light

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-292100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-292100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-292100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-292100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

