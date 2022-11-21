NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

