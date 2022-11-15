NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers

with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers with a slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with possible rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers with a

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Rain showers with a slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers,

rain showers with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain. Rain

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and freezing

rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers and freezing rain

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, a slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers, freezing rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers,

freezing rain and rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, freezing rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers,

freezing rain and rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows around 30. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, freezing rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain and rain showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, freezing rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain, snow and rain showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and

rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, freezing rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain, rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and freezing rain in the

morning. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain, rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain and rain showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers with freezing rain likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

336 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow showers in the evening, then rain

showers with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

