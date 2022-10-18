NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

