Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

NYZ009-122000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ015-122000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ016-122000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ017-122000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ018-122000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ022-122000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ023-122000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ024-122000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ025-122000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ036-122000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ037-122000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ044-122000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ045-122000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ046-122000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ055-122000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ056-122000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ057-122000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ062-122000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

