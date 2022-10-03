NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

635 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

