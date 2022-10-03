NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

445 FPUS51 KBGM 030436

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

NYZ009-031900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ015-031900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ016-031900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-031900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-031900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-031900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ023-031900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ024-031900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ025-031900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ036-031900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ037-031900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ044-031900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ045-031900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ046-031900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-031900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-031900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-031900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-031900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1235 AM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

