NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ 110 FPUS51 KBGM 040735 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 NYZ009-042000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ015-042000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ016-042000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ017-042000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ018-042000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ022-042000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ023-042000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ024-042000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ025-042000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ036-042000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ037-042000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ044-042000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ045-042000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ046-042000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-042000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ056-042000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ057-042000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ062-042000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$