NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ 272 FPUS51 KBGM 040736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 NYZ009-042000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ015-042000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ016-042000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ017-042000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ018-042000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ022-042000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ023-042000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ024-042000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ025-042000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ036-042000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ037-042000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ044-042000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ045-042000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ046-042000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-042000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ056-042000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ057-042000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ062-042000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$