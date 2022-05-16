NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then periods of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Periods of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Periods of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and

large hail. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Periods of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and

large hail. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then periods of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Periods of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then periods of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Periods of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Periods of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny this

morning, then periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Periods of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Periods of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

635 AM EDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny this

morning, then periods of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

