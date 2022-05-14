NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

