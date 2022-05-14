NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ 019 FPUS51 KBGM 141455 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 NYZ009-142000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ015-142000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ016-142000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ017-142000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ018-142000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ022-142000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ023-142000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ024-142000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ025-142000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ036-142000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ037-142000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ044-142000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ045-142000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ046-142000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ055-142000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ056-142000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ057-142000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ062-142000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 1054 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather