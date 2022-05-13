NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

NYZ009-140800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ015-140800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ016-140800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ017-140800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-140800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ022-140800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ023-140800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-140800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ025-140800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-140800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ037-140800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ044-140800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ045-140800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-140800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ055-140800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ056-140800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-140800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-140800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

635 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

