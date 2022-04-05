NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

NYZ009-052000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ015-052000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ016-052000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ017-052000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-052000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ022-052000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ023-052000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ024-052000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ025-052000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-052000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ037-052000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ044-052000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ045-052000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ046-052000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ055-052000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ056-052000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-052000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-052000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

