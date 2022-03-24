NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

160 FPUS51 KBGM 241336

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-242000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

late this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-242000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-242000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-242000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-242000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-242000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-242000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-242000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-242000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-242000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-242000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

late this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-242000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-242000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-242000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late

this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-242000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-242000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-242000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late

this morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-242000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

935 AM EDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

late this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

