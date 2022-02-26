NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 6 below to zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

