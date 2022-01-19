NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

NYZ009-192100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow showers likely.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 8 below to 14 below

zero. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ015-192100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ016-192100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ017-192100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 3 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ018-192100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 below.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ022-192100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ023-192100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ024-192100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ025-192100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ036-192100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ037-192100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 17.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 11. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ044-192100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 6 below.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ045-192100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 below.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ046-192100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ055-192100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ056-192100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 2 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ057-192100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. A slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ062-192100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

