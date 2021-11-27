NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with occasional flurries this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with occasional flurries this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with occasional flurries this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with occasional flurries this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with occasional flurries this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with occasional flurries this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with occasional flurries this afternoon. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with occasional flurries this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

