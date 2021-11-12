NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

_____

338 FPUS51 KBGM 120836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-122100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-122100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-122100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-122100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-122100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-122100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ023-122100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-122100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ025-122100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ036-122100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-122100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-122100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ045-122100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ046-122100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-122100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-122100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-122100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around

60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-122100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather