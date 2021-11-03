NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 _____ 855 FPUS51 KBGM 030736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-032000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ015-032000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ016-032000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ017-032000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ018-032000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ022-032000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ023-032000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ024-032000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ025-032000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ036-032000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ037-032000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ044-032000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ045-032000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ046-032000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ055-032000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ056-032000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ057-032000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ062-032000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather