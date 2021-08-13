NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021 _____ 646 FPUS51 KBGM 130736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-132000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ015-132000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ016-132000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ017-132000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ018-132000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ022-132000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-132000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ024-132000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-132000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ036-132000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ037-132000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ044-132000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ045-132000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ046-132000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-132000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-132000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ057-132000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ062-132000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$