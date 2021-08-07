NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021 _____ 418 FPUS51 KBGM 070736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-072000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ015-072000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ016-072000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ017-072000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ018-072000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ022-072000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ023-072000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ024-072000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ025-072000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ036-072000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ037-072000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ044-072000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ045-072000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ046-072000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ055-072000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ056-072000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ057-072000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ062-072000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. 