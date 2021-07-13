NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

_____

701 FPUS51 KBGM 130736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-132000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-132000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-132000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ017-132000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ018-132000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-132000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ023-132000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ024-132000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-132000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-132000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-132000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-132000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-132000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-132000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-132000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-132000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-132000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-132000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather