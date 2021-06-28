NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest windsaround

5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ015-282000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 . Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest windsaround 5 . Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest windsaround 5 .

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ016-282000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest windsaround 5 . Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest windsaround 5 .

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ017-282000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with

gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds5 to 10 .

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest windsaround 5 . Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-282000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 with gusts up

to 20 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest windsaround 5 .

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ022-282000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 with gusts up

to 20 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-282000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest windsaround 5 . Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 . Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-282000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 .

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 90. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

around 90. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ025-282000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ036-282000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 . Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ037-282000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ044-282000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest windsaround

5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-282000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ046-282000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-282000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest windsaround

5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

around 90. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ056-282000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 .

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

windsaround 5 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ057-282000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds5 to 10 .

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest windsaround 5 . Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 . Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ062-282000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West

winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West windsaround 5 .

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. West winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

