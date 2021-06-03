NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ 119 FPUS51 KBGM 030748 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-032000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ015-032000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ016-032000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ017-032000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ018-032000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ022-032000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ023-032000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ024-032000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ025-032000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ036-032000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ037-032000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ044-032000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ045-032000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ046-032000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-032000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ056-032000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ057-032000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ062-032000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 347 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. 